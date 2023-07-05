Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Driving Mahindra Thar SUV: Watch Video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is an automobile enthusiast and loves his collection of cars that ranges from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to Land Rover Range Rover. Here is a mass-segment car though, which we never thought Amitabh Bachchan would drive. Yes, he was recently spotted driving a Mahindra Thar near his house in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The short video shows Amitabh Bachchan entering his house while driving in Mahindra Thar. The video shows the actor in the driver’s seat alone. It is a black-coloured Thar with a hardtop. We are not sure if the SUV belongs to Bachchan or someone else. But it sure was unexpected to see him on the driver’s seat of the Thar.

Soon after he enters his house, we could spot the Land Rover Range Rover. This is the last-generation model that Amitabh Bachchan and his family uses to reach most events and occassions.

The SUV is equipped with three different roof options, including a hardtop, a soft rooftop, and a convertible soft top. Inside the cabin, there are several new features such as front-facing rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, ABS, dual airbags, cruise control, traction control, VSM, and more. Notably, the Mahindra Thar has achieved a 4-star safety rating, making it the first off-road vehicle in India to achieve this level of safety.

Mahindra offers both petrol and diesel engine choices for the all-new Thar. Additionally, both engine options are available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Initially, all variants of the Mahindra Thar were equipped with a 4X4 system. However, due to high demand, the brand introduced a lower-powered variant with a 1.5-litre engine option and a 4X2 system.

Amitabh Bachchan’s car collection

Amitabh Bachchan, the renowned actor, has always had a passion for cars and SUVs, and throughout his life, he has owned a collection of desirable luxury vehicles. One notable addition to his collection was a white Lamborghini Murcielago, a rare supercar that he rarely spotted driving. This particular car was showcased at the Parx Supercar rally in Mumbai several years ago.

Currently, Mr. Bachchan possesses an impressive lineup of cars, including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mini Cooper S, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

In the past, he has also enjoyed ownership of vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser, previous-generation Lexus LX, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Porsche Cayman, and the mighty Rolls Royce Phantom, which he recently sold. Interestingly, the authorities seized the Phantom after discovering that the new owner had not transferred the registration details to their name.