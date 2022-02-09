Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics

Bollywood film actor Ranvir Shorey, recently acquired a brand-new Mahindra XUV700, and the actor shared pictures of receiving his new SUV on his Twitter account. The actor has bought a top of the line white colour Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack AWD variant which cost Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in India right now, and since its launch in August 2021, Mahindra has received over a lakh bookings and there is a waiting period of around 20 months.High booking numbers and a shortage of semi-conductors have led to unprecedented delays in deliveries.

The top-end variant of Mahindra XUV700 comes with digital instrument cluster, Blind View Monitor, Electronic Parking Brake, Passive Keyless Entry, Electronic Smart Door Handles, Wireless Charger, Sony Sound System, electric adjustment for the driver seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier, rear parking camera, dual-zone climate control and a lot more.

Read also: Govt to make three-point seatbelt mandatory for rear-middle car seat: Report

Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options, a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel engine makes 185 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine version makes 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV700 competes against the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

Live TV

#mute