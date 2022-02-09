हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics

Despite being one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment, the Mahindra XUV700 has been experiencing massive delivery delays due to chip shortage and high demand. 

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey buys Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 23.79 lakh, check pics
Ranvir Shorey with his Mahindra XUV700

Bollywood film actor Ranvir Shorey, recently acquired a brand-new Mahindra XUV700, and the actor shared pictures of receiving his new SUV on his Twitter account. The actor has bought a top of the line white colour Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack AWD variant which cost Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in India right now, and since its launch in August 2021, Mahindra has received over a lakh bookings and there is a waiting period of around 20 months.High booking numbers and a shortage of semi-conductors have led to unprecedented delays in deliveries. 

The top-end variant of Mahindra XUV700 comes with digital instrument cluster, Blind View Monitor, Electronic Parking Brake, Passive Keyless Entry, Electronic Smart Door Handles, Wireless Charger, Sony Sound System, electric adjustment for the driver seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier, rear parking camera, dual-zone climate control and a lot more.

Read also: Govt to make three-point seatbelt mandatory for rear-middle car seat: Report

Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options, a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel engine makes 185 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine version makes 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV700 competes against the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MahindraXUV 700Ranvir ShoreyMahindra XUV 700
Next
Story

Govt to make three-point seatbelt mandatory for rear-middle car seat: Report

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine is ready to deal with Russia's attacks, see what is the preparation