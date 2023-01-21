Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen buys Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe worth Rs 1.6 crore: See pics

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe worth Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom). The Aarya actor known for her class, took delivery of black-coloured SUV Coupe from Mumbai based Mercedes-Benz dealership Autohangar. Both Sushmita and Autohangar shared the pictures of actress taking delivery of her brand new vehicle. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is one of the fastest SUVs in India. She posted the pictures on her Instagram handle with caption, "Beauty & the Beast"

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe: Features

The luxury coupe gets head-up display, four-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, 64 colour ambient lighting, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof as some key features.

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe: Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine and the unit is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system (Mercedes calls it EQ Boost). The total output stands at 435hp, of which, EQ adds up to 22hp and 250Nm of torque under hard acceleration. It is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe: Safety

The Coupe-SUV from the German automaker gets nine airbags, a blind spot monitor, a 360 degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESP and adaptive LED headlights, making it one of the safest SUVs in India.