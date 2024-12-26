Bored Of Thar And Scorpio? Discover Upcoming Mahindra SUVs

Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In 2025: In 2024, Mahindra made headlines first with the launch of the Thar Roxx and later with the introduction of electric SUVs like the XEV 9e and BE 6. The company plans to continue the momentum in 2025 by launching several new models, including XEV 9e and BE 6.

Mahindra BE 6

Initially, called the BE 6E, the electric SUV was later renamed BE 6 due to naming issues with Indigo Airlines. While Mahindra has revealed the starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), details about higher variants will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

The BE 6 offers two battery options: a 59kWh pack generating 228 BHP and a 79kWh pack producing 281 BHP. Bookings for the BE 6 will open in January, with deliveries starting in February.

Mahindra XEV 9E

Mahindra will also unveil the full range of XEV 9E variants and pricing at the upcoming expo. Powered by the same battery packs as the BE 6, the XEV 9E will initially come with RWD, with an AWD version expected to come soon. Its starting price is Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 4XO EV/XEV 4e

The electric version of the XUV 3XO, likely named the XUV 4XO EV or XEV 4e, is expected to launch in early 2025. It may feature 34.5kWh and 39.5kWh battery packs, similar to the XUV400 EV. Prices are expected to be slightly higher than the current model, which costs between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 7e

Expected to launch in March 2025 at an estimated price of around Rs 21 lakh, the XEV 7e (essentially an electric XUV700) will likely share its design and features with the XEV 9e. It may offer advanced features like triple screens, multi-zone AC, ADAS, and a range of up to 650 km with 59kWh and 79kWh battery options.