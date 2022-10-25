Brand new Skoda Slavia replaced for FREE, automaker receives praises from sedan owner

In the last month, an incident of a Skoda Slavia catching fire and burning down to ashes was reported. However, it was observed that the sedan was bone-stock and did not go through any aftermarket modification, whatsoever. As per the initial investigation, it was confirmed - the sedan was parked at a spot with no fire hazard around it. Therefore, the incident left the Skoda Slavia owner aggrieved by the unprecedented situation. The incident was also brought to the notice of the former Director of Skoda India, who affirmed quick action on the incident. Now, the company has finally delivered a brand new Skoda Slavia sedan free of cost.

As seen in the video above, the owner is explaining that he parked the car at this spot around 10 PM in night. However, at 3 AM he was woken up by the security guard and informed about the fire that broke out in his car. A fire extinguisher was put to use, but it did no good as the extent of the fire was very high.

With no efforts working in favour, fire brigade was called to put the fire off. Soon after the incident, the owner took it to Twitter to bring the incident to Zac Holiss’ notice, and it did help. Hollis informed that his team is looking for a replacement car, which will soon be delivered to the owner.

Talking of the Skoda Slavia, the sedan is on sale with two engine choices - 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. A total of three gearbox choices are on offer - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DSG. The Slavia is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It locks horns with the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vitus, and Hyundai Verna.