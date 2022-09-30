NewsAuto
DELHI

Delhi Government to give rebate on Road Tax against scrapping of old vehicles

Delhi government has announced a new policy for the owners of old vehicles and is now providing them with a rebate on road tax against scrapping the old vehicle on purchasing new ones.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Government to give rebate on Road Tax against scrapping of old vehicles

Delhi government has announced a new policy for the owners of old vehicles and is now providing them with a rebate on road tax against scrapping the old vehicle on purchasing new ones. The new policy for the old vehicles is aligned with the government's goal of curbing pollution in the national capital. Delhi Government had made a policy to impound and scrap old vehicles plying on Delhi roads.

Live Tv

DelhiDelhi Governmentold vehicleVehicle scrappingRoad taxOld Vehicle Policy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022