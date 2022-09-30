Delhi Government to give rebate on Road Tax against scrapping of old vehicles
Delhi government has announced a new policy for the owners of old vehicles and is now providing them with a rebate on road tax against scrapping the old vehicle on purchasing new ones. The new policy for the old vehicles is aligned with the government's goal of curbing pollution in the national capital. Delhi Government had made a policy to impound and scrap old vehicles plying on Delhi roads.
