हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Helmet

Breaking: Govt makes helmet, safety harness mandatory for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers

Apart from helmets, government has also mandated the use of a adjustable safety harness for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers in India.

Breaking: Govt makes helmet, safety harness mandatory for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers
Image for representation (ANI)

The central government has mandated the use of helmets for kids riding pillion on two wheelers in India. Govt has asked helmet manufacturers to make helmets for kids as per their size as well. Also, an adjustable safety harness has to be worn by children for their safety. Under the new rule, any violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence.

The new rules have been proposed via an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and will cover children up to the age of four years. Any two-wheeler with kid on it will have to travel at a maximum 40-km per hour speed limit. The central government earlier proposed to mandate the use of a safety harness and helmet for children riding pillion on two-wheelers and issued a draft notification in October 2021 to ask citizens their opinion on the matter.

While the government has asked Indian helmet makers to manufacture kids helmets, according to their size, the safety harness will come with a pair of straps that form shoulder loops and will secure the child to the driver. As per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the harness will have to be light weight, adjustable, waterproof and durable.

The harness will be built using heavy nylon or multifilament nylon material with high density foam and can hold weight of up to 30 kg. As for the kids below four years, they will have to wear crash helmet or a bicycle helmet, complying with the standards specified by the government.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HelmetSafetyKidsaccident
Next
Story

How Battery Swapping can further push electric vehicle sales in India: Explained

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: If Russia moves forward, we will answer, says Joe Biden