British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive today confirms its imminent entry into the major Indian market, the brand’s 41st global territory. With the opening of first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October, McLaren’s arrival in India forms the marque’s global expansion plans and extends the brand’s growing presence in the Asia Pacific region. McLaren’s range of supercars and hypercars are designed at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre and are hand-build at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, both in Woking, Surrey south of London. Racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren founded the company almost six decades back.

Set to formally open in Mumbai in the third quarter for 2022, the first retail presence in the country will offer the immersive McLaren brand experience with a direct window into Woking, where every McLaren is created by hand. It will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models.

The supercar manufacturer will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the McLaren GT and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura. The core supercar range also includes the acclaimed 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

“We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.