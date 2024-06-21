Bugatti Chiron, the super sports car has a successor now. The company has revealed the highly anticipated Tourbillon hyper-GT. It features a bold new design, an advanced hybrid V16 engine, and has an ambitious goal to become the world's fastest road car. Read here to know all about it,

Powertrain and Performance

The Tourbillon is powered by a naturally aspirated 8.3-litre V16 engine paired with three electric motors, producing a combined 1,800hp. This groundbreaking hybrid setup enables a top speed exceeding 445kph.

This new engine, developed in collaboration with Cosworth, represents a departure from Bugatti's previous quad-turbo W16 engine used in the Chiron and Veyron. The Tourbillon's V16 engine alone generates 1,000hp, while the electric motors add an extra 800hp. This makes the Tourbillon the most powerful combustion car currently available.

Electrification Approach

The Tourbillon features a 25kWh battery that powers the electric motors, providing an electric range of over 60km. It also supports 800V charging, enabling a 0-80% charge in just 12 minutes.

Design and Aerodynamics

While the Tourbillon maintains design elements from its predecessors, such as the iconic C-line, horseshoe front grille, and two-tone paint, its silhouette is distinctly influenced by its new powertrain and aerodynamic needs. Bugatti has meticulously sculpted the bodywork to optimize airflow and enhance thermodynamic efficiency, essential for achieving high speeds.

Bugatti plans to produce only 250 units of the Tourbillon, each priced at GBP 3.2 million (approximately Rs 34 crore before duties).