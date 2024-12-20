Buying A Second-Hand Car? Check 6 Tips To Make An Informed Decision

Second-Hand Car Buying Tips: The Indian car market is growing rapidly, and the market for used cars is also expanding. Many people show interest in buying second-hand cars. However, certain precautions should be taken while purchasing a used car. If you’re planning to buy one, here are 6 helpful tips for you.

Budget: First things first, the budget. You need to decide how much you're willing to spend, including the costs of registration, insurance, and repairs (if needed). Avoid overspending and stick to your pre-decided budget.

Research: Don't fully believe the seller. Do your own research to finalise the model. Look for reviews, reliability ratings, and common issues for the car model you're considering. It will help to make an informed decision.

Inspection: Generally, buyers check the exterior, interior, and under the hood for any visible damage or wear, which is a good thing; however, a thorough inspection is also necessary.

Vehicle History & Paperwork Verification: Verify the car's service history, accidents, and ownership details. Also, confirm that documents like the registration certificate, insurance, and road tax receipts are valid and genuine.

Test Drive: Without driving experience, it is hard to verify the actual condition of the vehicle. Therefore, drive the car on different terrains to check the engine performance, brakes, clutch, steering, and suspension. Listen for unusual noises.

Mechanic’s Opinion: Taking an expert's help will always be a good idea. Have a trusted mechanic inspect the car for hidden issues. A professional can detect problems that might not be visible during your inspection.