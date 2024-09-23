BYD To Launch eMax 7 Electric MPV, Expected Features Explained

BYD eMax 7 electric MPV Details: BYD is gearing up to launch the eMax 7 electric MPV in India on 8th October 2024. This new model is an upgraded version of the e6, offering a three-row seating arrangement and enhanced technology features.

Additionally, BYD will expand its lineup with a midsize electric SUV, positioned to compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV, as well as the recently launched Tata Curvv EV.

The BYD eMax 7 is expected to come in both 6 and 7-seat configurations. It is likely to get a fixed panoramic glass roof, leatherette upholstery, soft-touch dashboard materials, a redesigned center console with faux wood and aluminum accents, and an ADAS suite.

It might get the BYD’s signature 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen. Globally, the eMax 7 offers two battery options: 55.4kWh (with a range of 420km) and 71.8kWh (with a range of 530km).

The Indian version is expected to feature the 71.8kWh battery, delivering 204bhp and 310Nm of torque. Compared to the BYD e6, which was priced at Rs 29.15 lakh, the eMax 7 will likely carry a premium.

Upon its launch, it will compete with high-end models like the Toyota Innova Hycross, priced at Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upcoming BYD Midsize Electric SUV

According to media reports, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of the EPV (Electric Passenger Vehicles) Business at BYD India, said that the upcoming BYD electric SUV will be priced at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming BYD midsize electric SUV is expected to hit the Indian roads by the second half of 2025. Additionally, Chauhan revealed that BYD is planning to introduce plug-in hybrid vehicles in India within the next two years.