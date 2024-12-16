Can You Get A Sunroof Installed In Your Old Car? Costs, Process, Pros, And Cons Explained

Aftermarket Sunroof Installation: In the past few years, the sunroof has emerged as one of the most demanded car features in India. Several reports suggest that new customers are increasingly inclined towards the sunroofs and want this feature on their new car. Moreover, it has been seen that some old car owners are opting for aftermarket sunroof installations. Yes, it is possible, you can get a sunroof installed in your old car. However, it comes with its own pros and cons, which are explained below, along with the approximate cost of installation.

Aftermarket Sunroof Installation Cost

The cost of sunroof installation in your car is subject to various factors, such as the car model, the quality and size of the sunroof being installed, the workshop handling the job, and more. Generally, the approximate cost should start somewhere around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Aftermarket Sunroof Installation Process

Before moving to the pros and cons of aftermarket sunroof installation, it would be better to understand the process, which involves cutting the roof of your car to fit the sunroof. The sunroof is then installed and sealed to prevent leaks. Moreover, electrical sunroofs also require wiring to connect the controls inside the cabin.

Aftermarket Sunroof: Pros

Latest Feature: This allows you to add the sunroof to your old car to give it a fresh and stylish look.

Lower Cost: Being an aftermarket job, it will cost less than the OEM-fitted sunroof in the new model.

Better Lighting: It allows more natural light into the cabin, making it feel more spacious.

Ventilation: It can be used for better ventilation, helping the cabin cool down faster.

Aftermarket Sunroof: Cons

High Maintenance Cost: It is cheaper to install but it may attract higher maintenance costs as time passes, making it expensive to maintain.

Leak Risks: It comes with a higher risk of leakage as improper sealing can cause water leaks during rain.

Reduced Structural Strength: Installing an aftermarket sunroof involves cutting the roof, which may compromise the car’s overall safety.

Heat and Noise: Sunroofs can increase cabin heat and outside noise.