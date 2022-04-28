Expressing his love for his wife, an Indian man named Reji Philip, residing in Vancouver, Canada, gifted his wife a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As per the reports, the expensive gift was to mark the occasion of the couple's 25th wedding anniversary last month. It is to be noted that the Rolls Royce Cullinan is one of the ultra-luxurious SUVs in the global market with a starting price of Rs 8.02 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

As reported by GaadWaadi.com, Reji Philip's wife, Annie's Rolls Royce, is white coloured. The luxury SUV is powered by a 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. It is to be noted that the Cullinan is the first SUV of the luxury car maker. For the 'Magic Carpet Ride,' the Cullinan has a re-engineered chassis with self-levelling air suspension, larger air struts, and stronger drive and propeller shafts.

Also read: Punjab government to resume bus services to Delhi airport soon: Minister

The front axles are double-wishbone, while the rear axles are five-link, and power is distributed to all four wheels using an AWD system. The latter boasts a unique 'Everywhere' button for maximising torque in all situations, as well as a 540 mm ground clearance. Foldable rear seats with a cargo capacity of 1,930 litres, a two-section "clasp" tailgate with a pair of picnic seats, suicide back doors, automatically lowering suspension by up to 40 mm, and other innovations are among the highlights of the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Being an SUV, the Rolls Royce Cullinan stands at 5,341 mm in length, 1,835 in height and 2,164 in width. The luxury SUV also offers a boot space of 560 litres. The British luxury car manufacturer also offers the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

Live TV

#mute