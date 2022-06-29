Canadian man locates his stolen Range Rover SUV using Apple Airtags: Report

Tech giant Apple's AirTags assisted a man in finding and recovering his stolen Range Rover in Canada. The SUV's owner, according to AppleInsider, put three AirTag trackers to the car, which assisted him in finding it and allowed him to retrieve it. According to the complaint, he bought an identical unit to replace the stolen Range Rover after having his first one taken a month earlier. The first item was never recovered because the burglar drove off with it after throwing the owner's wallet and family members' phones out of the Rover in an apparent effort to thwart monitoring.

"The thieves were able to disable the tracker in my car, put there by the manufacturer," according to the man, who for safety concerns has been identified only by his first name, Lorne.

These thieves were also able to steal the car despite him having placed his keys into a faraday box, which prevents criminals from remotely copying a key fob and mimicking its signal to unlock the car. Consequently, Lorne decided to place three AirTags in this second vehicle. He placed one in the glovebox, one inside the spare tire, and a third under the back seat.

On June 22, this SUV was parked away from the garage and at the very next day, Lorne was woken up by the news that his car was stolen. He was however able to use the Find My app to follow the car to a metal recycling plant in the nearby Scarborough district. Lorne was unable to contact law enforcement after arriving at the plant, which led him to drive to the police station instead.

AirTag lets users keep track of personal items like keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more through the Find My app. It sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud -- then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy.

With inputs from IANS