Car Accidents On A Rise Due To Cattles; Key Tips To Be Safe While Driving

In a recent tragic incident, at least 5 people were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu. According to the officials, five young people died after trying to save cattle on the road. The car in which they were travelling lost control and hit a tree. The accident took place in Kalapakkam when these 5 men were returning from Puducherry.

In another incident in Goa, a car sustained major damage when a cow suddenly appeared on the main road. Thankfully, there were no casualties.



In India, accidents on the roads because of the animals are quite prevalent. We have to drive very carefully on roads where there are possibilities of animals roaming around. If you are driving a car and suddenly an animal comes in front of you, these are the following tips you can follow:: Avoid overspeeding, especially in areas where there are possibilities of animals on the roads.Don't panic or make sudden movements that could startle the animal or cause you to lose control of your car.Reduce your speed immediately but gradually. Avoid slamming on the brakes, as this could cause your car to skid.Honk your horn in short bursts to alert the animal and other drivers of your presence.Try to steer straight and avoid sudden swerves, especially if there are other vehicles nearby. Swerving can lead to a loss of control or a collision with other objects.If it's dark or visibility is low, use your headlights and hazard lights to make yourself more visible to the animal and other drivers.Give the animal enough space to move away from the road if possible. Don't try to force it or approach it too closely.Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when driving in areas where animals are known to roam freely. Keep an eye out for warning signs or signals indicating the presence of livestock.