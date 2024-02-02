The recent blockbuster, Fighter, has not only captivated audiences with its intense storyline but also given us a peek into the opulent lives of its star cast. Led by Hrithik Roshan, the film boasts a stellar ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Let's take a closer look at the top-notch cars owned by these Bollywood icons.

Hrithik Roshan's Rolls Royce

Hrithik Roshan, the lead actor in Fighter, boasts an impressive car collection. His fleet includes two Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPVs, a Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d, and the epitome of luxury, a Rolls Royce Ghost. The Rolls Royce Ghost, with its powerful 6.7-litre V12 turbo engine, showcases remarkable performance, reaching 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds.

Deepika Padukone's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her stellar performances, owns a collection befitting her star status. Her garage features the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. It is available in a single variant, exuding sophistication and style. Under its hood, a potent 4.0-litre V8 engine, complemented by a 48V mild hybrid system, powers the vehicle. The V8 engine produces an impressive 557 PS and 730 Nm of peak torque, while the hybrid system contributes an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm of torque. This harmonious blend of power sources ensures a dynamic and efficient driving experience.

To further enhance performance and responsiveness, the engine is seamlessly paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth transitions between gears. The result is a driving experience that seamlessly marries power and luxury, making the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 a standout choice for those seeking the pinnacle of SUV indulgence.

Anil Kapoor's Collection

Anil Kapoor, a veteran in the industry, showcases his penchant for luxury automobiles with a Volvo XC90, Toyota Vellfire, and the latest addition, the Mercedes Maybach S580. The S580, powered by a robust 4.0-liter V8 engine, offers an extravagant driving experience, with acceleration times of 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Karan Singh Grover's Audi Q7

Karan Singh Grover, known for his versatility, recently made headlines with the purchase of a sleek Audi Q7. The premium SUV, equipped with a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder mild hybrid TFSI engine, delivers a powerful performance, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

As Fighter continues its successful run at the box office, the luxurious rides of its star cast add an extra layer of glamour to the film's narrative. From Hrithik Roshan's Rolls Royce to Deepika Padukone's Maybach, each car reflects the style and sophistication of Bollywood's elite. The silver screen may showcase their talent, but off-screen, it's the gleaming curves of these high-end vehicles that steal the spotlight.