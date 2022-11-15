Car collector Jay Leno severely burned in car fire at his Los Angeles Garage

Comedian and car collector Jay Leno, who is known for his stint at The Tonight Show reportedly suffered burns to his face after a car caught fire at his garage in Los Angeles. As per a report on TMZ, the incident occurred on November 13 leaving Jay Leno with a burnt face on the left side. In an interview to Variety, Leno later confirmed the injuries were severe and he is being hospitalized for the treatment. The popular YouTuber and Comedian was admitted to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center in the United States.

While it's not clear as to what exactly happened, TMZ stated that one of his cars in the collection at his LA based famous garage burst into flames. Which car caught fire, why and the condition of the garage, are unknown.

Jay Leno is known for serving as the host of The Tonight Show for over 20 years, and later for his YouTube channel called The Jay Leno Garage, which is arguably the world's most renowned garage with incredible car collection.

His garage houses a wide range of classic and modern cars, apart from turn-of-the-century steam-driven vehicles to exotics and modern-day hypercars. He is also an avid biker and has some incredible collection of two wheelers as well.