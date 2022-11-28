Centre to scrap government vehicles over 15-years-old, issues draft notification

The Center has released a draft notification suggesting the mandatory non-renewal of registration for government vehicles older than 15 years in an effort to relieve Indian highways of millions of outdated and clogged government vehicles. As of April 1, 2023, this will be in effect, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Additionally, both corporations and the transport agency would require scrapping buses and vehicles older than 15 years.

The ministry said suggestions had been sought on the notification within 30 days. Last week, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said all vehicles belonging to the Central government that have completed 15 years would be scrapped, and a policy to that effect has been sent to states. On September 14, he announced plans to have at least three registered vehicle scrapping facilities in every district of the country.

Also read: First-ever Hero-Harley Davidson motorcycle to launch in India by 2024: CFO Niranjan Gupta

In a statement on November 25, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Yesterday, I signed a file under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the vehicles of the Indian government which have completed 15 years will be scrapped. I have sent this policy of the Indian government to all the states. They should adopt this policy at the state level."

In Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court outlawed the use of automobiles that were 15 years old for gasoline and 10 years old for diesel in October 2018, before the government declared its strategy on vehicle scrappage. A National Green Tribunal decree from 2014 forbade parking of vehicles older than 15 years in any public area.

The Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program, popularly known as the vehicle scrappage policy, was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021. The PM stated that the initiative is anticipated to generate investments worth close to Rs 10,000 crore.

With inputs from IANS