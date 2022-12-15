Cirkus director Rohit Shetty can't destroy 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in his movies anymore: Here's WHY?

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has just bagged a full 5-star crash test rating from the Global NCAP. Impressed by the same, Mahindra Scorpio-N fans showed their excitement with interesting tweets. Well, the most hilarious of all caught Mahindra Group’s Chairman - Anand Mahindra’s attention. He shared the compliment on Twitter with the caption, “That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive…” The compliment that Anand Mahindra shared said, “Mr Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars for the stunt scene in his movies. The mighty Scorpio is super safe.” The Cirkus director is known for blowing cars in his movies, hence this remark.

That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive… https://t.co/7uaqxoy5Nl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

Mahindra Scorpio-N also takes the title of the first body-on-frame SUV to receive a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test regime that came into effect on 1st July 2022. The SUV has bagged a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant safety.

Besides, the Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result of this, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve a 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols.

Also read - Viral video: HRTC bus makes dangerous overtaking attempt, RISKING lives of passengers - WATCH

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021.

Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received a 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively. In fact, the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to receive a 5-star crash test rating with a new collapsible steering column and added safety devices.