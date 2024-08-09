Citroen Basalt Launched At Disruptive Price, Bookings Open At Rs 11k - Features & Specs

Citroen Basalt Price, Features & Specs: Citroen India announced the launch of Basalt, India’s first mainstream SUV coupe. The SUV coupe is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The special pricing is valid for all bookings with deliveries till 31st October 2024. The bookings for the Basalt have been opened across all Citroen dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Announcing the launch of Basalt, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “We are thrilled to introduce India’s first mainstream SUV coupe. The Basalt embodies modern, distinctive SUV design, delivering unparalleled comfort, advanced technology, top-tier safety, and exceptional value that Citroen is renowned for."

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroen India added, “With its sleek lines, refined materials, and focus on the driving experience, the Basalt offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. We're confident that the Basalt will earn a special place in the hearts and homes of our customers and further strengthen Citroën's foothold in the Indian market.”

Citroen Basalt: Engine

The Citroën Basalt offers two engine options: a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The turbo petrol engine offers two gearbox options: a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It produces 110 PS of power, with torque delivery at 190 Nm for the manual transmission and 205 Nm for the automatic variant.

Basalt with the NA petrol engine delivers a mileage of 18 kmpl, while the turbo-petrol engine returns 19.5 kmpl (MT) and 18.7 kmpl (AT), according to the carmaker.

Citroen Basalt: Features

It boasts several features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, new HVAC panel with digital readouts, and new toggle switches.

It comes equipped with a new and bigger front armrest, a 15W wireless smartphone charger, connected car tech, and rear AC vents. It is the first car in its category to offer a rear bench seat with adjustable thigh support.

The Citroen Basalt gets six airbags, a hill hold assist, an electronic stability program, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.