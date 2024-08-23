Planning To Buy Citroen Basalt? Check Out Its 7 Pros & 4 Cons

Citroen Basalt Pros & Cons: Citroen, a company of the Stellantis group, recently launched its latest product in India, the Citroen Basalt. It is a 5-seater coupe-style SUV offering two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

The NA unit produces 82 PS and 115 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. While, for those seeking more power, the turbo petrol unit produces 110 PS of power. The torque delivery with the 6-speed MT variant is 190 Nm, and the 6-speed AT variant pushes it further to 205 Nm.

Measuring an overall length of 4352 mm, a width of 1765 mm, and a height of 1593 mm, the Balsat boasts a commanding road presence. It is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). If you are planning to buy Citroen Basalt, here are its top pros and cons:

Citroen Basalt 7 Pros

1. Styling: Stands out with its SUV coupe design and strong road presence.

2. Cabin: Spacious & practical cabin with ample storage spaces.

3. Engine: Peppy 1.2L turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT or AT offers fun driving.

4. Ride: Well-balanced suspension provides excellent ride and handling.

5. Boot: 470-litre boot can easily accommodate the 3-4 cabin-size bags.

6. Features: Key features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, 7-inch digital driver display, adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats (first in segment), soft & bolstered headrests, and more.

7. Safety: It boasts several safety features, including 6 airbags, hill-hold, TPMS, ESP, 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all 5 occupants, ISOFIX, etc.

Citroen Basalt 4 Cons

Features: It lacks plenty of features such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, keyless entry, 360-degree camera, and cruise control.

Powertrain Options: Only available with petrol engines; no hybrid or diesel on offer.

Cabin Quality: In the cabin, some areas show noticeable cost-cutting and the material quality doesn't feel great.

Visibility: Rearward visibility is compromised due to the coupe design.