Citroen Basalt SUV-Coupe Unveiled Globally: Check Design, Features, Specs And Other Details

Citroen has recently unveiled the highly anticipated Basalt SUV-Coupe Globally. It marks the brand's fourth model following the C3 and eC3 hatchbacks and the C3 Aircross SUV. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what to expect from this upcoming vehicle:

Exterior Design

The Citroen Basalt showcases a striking exterior design that seamlessly blends SUV aesthetics with sedan-like proportions. Notably, it closely resembles the C3 Aircross, featuring a distinctive front fascia with projector headlamps, a chrome-lined Chevron logo, and a faux silver skid plate. The profile reveals squared-off wheel arch cladding, a pinched window line, and a smoothly flowing roofline meeting the boot, all riding on stylish alloy wheels with a gun-metal finish.

Features and Details

One of the standout features of the Basalt is its short, stubby rear end with clean surfacing and newly designed larger tail-lamps with unique LED signatures. The dual-tone bumper adds to its bold and contemporary look, further distinguishing it in the SUV-coupe segment.

Performance

With dimensions similar to the C3 Aircross, the Basalt is expected to measure around 4.3 meters in length, placing it in the midsize coupe-SUV category. Powering the Basalt will be a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a manual or torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, an all-electric version is slated to join the lineup approximately six months after the petrol variant's launch.

Interior and Technology

While Citroen has not yet revealed the Basalt's interior, it is expected to inherit the dashboard design from the C3 Aircross but with added features. Anticipated upgrades include electric folding mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, push-button start, and keyless entry, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Launch and Availability

Citroen plans to launch the Basalt in the second half of 2024, with India being one of the key markets. Production will take place in India, with export plans for South American markets as well. More details about the Basalt, including pricing and trim options, are expected to be announced by mid-year, with the all-electric version likely to follow in early 2025.