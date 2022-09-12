Citroen C3 7-seater SUV spotted testing for the first time, EV on cards too

The French brand Citroen recently launched its smallest and mass product in India – the Citroen C3. The Citroen C3 is a sub-compact SUV with prices starting at Rs 5.70 lakh (Ex-showroom) and competes against the Tata Punch in the domestic market. With funky styling, spacious cabin and features, the hatchback-SUV has put Citroen in a good spot. However, the brand now wants to ride on the success of the C3 by launching multiple products based on the SUV. This includes a 7-seater SUV/ MPV and an electric vehicle as well.

Citroen C3 7-seater SUV

The first in the line is the Citroen C3-based 7-seater SUV, which has been spotted testing for the very first time in clear images, wearing a heavy camouflage. As seen in the video shared by The Car Show on YouTube, the car seems more like a MPV and not SUV and will go against Renault Triber directly and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens indirectly.

The Citroen C3 boasts a respectable road presence with its length of 3,981 mm, width of 1,733 mm, and height of 1,586 mm. Furthermore, it has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. Resultantly, it offers decent space on the inside. The C3 SUV/ MPV is expected to have 4,200 – 4,300 mm length, while width and height is expected to be same.

Citroen C3 7-seater SUV: Features

The cabin of the Citroen C3 comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which also comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The C3 also comes with an all-digital instrument cluster and the same is expected to be carried forward in the 7-seater SUV.

Citroen C3: Engine

The Citroen C3 is available with two engine options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol, belting out 81 bhp/115 Nm and 108 bhp/190 Nm, respectively. The former can be mated to either a 5-speed MT, whereas the latter comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Citroen C3 Electric SUV

As per a report, Citroen is also ready with the electric version of the C3 and plans to encash the growing demand of affordable electric vehicles in India. If the launch happens anytime soon, the Citroen C3 EV has the potential to become most affordable electric SUV in India.