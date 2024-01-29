Citroen C3 Aircross AT Launched In India At Rs 12.85 Lakh: Deets Inside

Citroen has launched the C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) at an exciting introductory price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most budget-friendly automatic midsize SUV in India. The C3 Aircross SUV Automatic is developed and manufactured in India. Boasting a high-performance torque converter 6-speed AT with a manual gear selector mode, the C3 Aircross SUV AT emerges as India's most accessible and affordable automatic SUV over 4 meters. Enhancing its performance, the automatic variant offers an impressive 205 NM of torque, surpassing the manual variant by an additional 15Nm. The C3 Aircross SUV AT boasts an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 17.6 kmpl. The automatic version comes equipped with convenient features such as Remote Engine Start and Remote AC preconditioning.

With a length of 4.3m, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV AT is tailor-made for Indian families, offering a unique package that combines comfort, space, and practicality. The Citroen tough midsize SUV design stands out with its bold silhouette, muscular front-end, and 200mm high ground clearance, among the best in the segment, conveying confidence and capability. Smartphone-friendly and connected, the C3 Aircross SUV AT features a 10-inch touchscreen, new 7-inch TFT cluster, and USB charging.

The highlight of the C3 Aircross SUV AT is the versatility and roominess on the offer with a 5-seat configuration, providing one of the best-in-class second-row knee rooms. The modularity of the 5+2 seat version allows for up to 511 liters of luggage volume. Agility behind the wheel is guaranteed by tuned steering and suspension for demanding traffic conditions and varying road surfaces, powered by a Citroen turbo engine that is powerful, responsive, and efficient. The distinctive design can be customized with a wide range of decorative or functional accessories and dual-tone roof colors.

In conjunction with this launch, the brand is introducing a new In-app marketplace fueling feature, enabling direct fuel purchases through the app. This feature will initially be available to new owners of the C3 Aircross SUV and will undergo further enhancements through Over the Air (OTA) updates to include existing customers. This feature also works with mirrored experience with Android Auto. This addition underscores the company's commitment to transforming refueling experiences for customers, offering direct access to fueling services through strategic partnerships with India's leading fueling partner IOCL.

Within the Citroen App, users receive proactive notifications for low fuel levels, allowing swift payments at affiliated fuel stations upon their arrival. Furthermore, it empowers customers to effortlessly engage in loyalty programs and redeem rewards from participating stations.