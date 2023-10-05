Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

French carmaker Citroën’s latest offering, the new C3 Aircross SUV, is now available at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). This mid-size SUV is over 90% localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers. The carmaker started accepting bookings from September 15 for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The C3 Aircross will be available in both 5-seater and 5+2 seater configurations.The deliveries of the C3 Aircross are said to start from October15. The new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV features over 90 percent localisation and this mid-size SUV is intelligently designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers.

Watch Citroen C3 Aircross Review:

Citroen C3 Aircross: Key Highlights

Starts at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 Lakh – Rs 11.99 Lakh for the 5-seat variants.

1.2L Gen III Turbo Puretech110 Engine (110ps Power,190Nm Torque) standard across all variants

Segment unique 5+2-seat Flexi-pro variants available at an additional INR 35,000

Citroën offers Buy Now Pay in 2024 for C3 Aircross SUV deliveries till 31st October 2023

Citroën C3 Aircross SUV embodies Citroën Advanced Comfort® offering Best in class ride, handling and comfort over varied road conditions

C3 Aircross SUV offers intuitive features like 17.78cm Intelli–Smart TFT Cluster,26cm Infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay® and an Advanced Tech Suite with ESP,

Hill Hold, TPMS & Engine Stop/Start

My Citroën Connect app provides 38 Smart Features with Remote operations for door Lock/Unlock, Positioning lamps On/Off and Immobilization

Best in Class Customization with 4 Monotone, 6 Dual-Tone, 2 Interior Dashboard Color options,

4 Customization Packs & 70+ Accessories

Available across 51 La Maison Citroën Phygital Showrooms in 46 cities

100% direct Online Buying option through Citroën India website: www.citroen.in