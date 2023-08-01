Citroen C3 Aircross Mileage Revealed, Launching In September - Check Here

Another new entrant in the mid-size SUV space in the coming days will be the Citroen C3 Aircross. Unveiled recently in India, the SUV is all set to hit showroom floors soon. The Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the C3 itself, but the platform has been modified to accommodate an extra row of seats. Moreover, there are changes to the design as well. As a result of which, it looks comparatively bold. Now, the brand has confirmed that the booking for the Citroen C3 Aircross will open next month i.e. September. Deliveries will start in October. Also, the brand has now revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage figures of the C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Specs & Mileage

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be sold with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, which will be available with both manual and automatic powertrain choices. Sadly, the automatic gearbox will join the list at a later stage. The motor will put out a peak power output of 110 Hp and max torque of 190 Nm. It will deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox. This is on par with most of its rivals, except for the strong-hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Cabin

As for the inside, the feature list includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an all-digital instrument cluster with LCD, steering-mounted audio controls, power-adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry and more. The second row in the 5+2 seating configuration will get roof-mounted air vents too. Also, the rear bench is spacious. It can seat three abreast with ample legroom and headroom. In the 5-seater version, the absence of roof-mounted air vents is taken care of with increased legroom.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Design

The Citroen C3 Aircross draws heavily from the C3 as far as the exterior design details are concerned. Some of the prominent details include an integrated Chevron logo into the grille. The two-layer chrome plated design up front is complemented by Y-shaped DRLs with the headlamp below it. The bumper in front gets dedicated air intakes. The side part of the Citroen C3 has round wheel arches and a design reminiscent of the other C3 models. The car stands on alloy wheels, giving it a ground clearance of 200 mm. Similarly, on the ear end, the car has square-shaped tail lamps, which give the SUV a seemingly bigger look compared to the hatchback.