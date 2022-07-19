Citroen C3 is ready to be launched in the Indian market tomorrow, that is, on 20 July. The French automaker has been building up to this moment for the launch of the compact SUV. The manufacturer has billed the new car as a 'hatchback with a twist,' but in the Indian car scene, the model will be categorized as a compact SUV competing against similar rivals in the segment. This will be the first model from the automaker to hold the flag for the manufacturer in the segment while fighting to create its market. Before the launch, here are all the things you need to know about the Citroen C3.

Citroen C3: Design

The Citroen C3 gets a small body with the signature design of the French automaker with the chrome grill across the front fascia connecting the DRL and headlamps of the car. Moreover, the body gets armor-like playing covering the side and chunky skid plates at the front and the rear end. Furthermore, the dual-tone colour of the car with slight highlights all-over the body makes it stand out.

Citroen C3: Features

The French automaker has been quite generous with the features of the Citroen C3, to name a few it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker, Android Auto, and Apple car play among other things. Moreover, it also gets features like dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD et al.

Citroen C3: Engine

Providing power to the India-spec Citroen C3 is a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm with the option of a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine with 109 bhp and 190 Nm also available. A 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission are available with the engine options.

Citroen C3: Price

The Citroen C3 is expected to be launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh going up to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Citroen C3: Rivals

The Citroen C3 will be competing in a market full of rivals like Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and others in the same segment.