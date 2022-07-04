Citroen dealer network to reach 20 showrooms across India by July 2022

French automaker and India's newest auto entrant Citroen recently unveiled its first sub-Rs 20 lakh car - the Citroen C3 - in India. The Citroen C3 is due for launch this month and the company is expecting big numbers from the C3, given the preference of Indian buyers for the small and affordable SUVs. Citroen has now announced plans to set up 20 showrooms across the country by the end of this month as it gears to launch its latest B-segment hatchback C3, the company said on Sunday. Although the company calls it a hatchback, the car goes up against the Tata Punch, making it closer to a sub-compact SUV, a new segment in India, sitting below compact SUVs like Tata Nexon and New Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Part of the Stellantis Group, the company unveiled its latest product offering 'C3' at the newly opened La Maison Citroen Showroom at Mount Road, Chennai, one of the arterial roads in the city, here, a press release said. The showroom was part of the company's network expansion with nine such outlets located in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Nagpur, Vishakapatnam, Calicut and Coimbatore.

"Dealer network for Citroen India to reach 20 showrooms across India by July 2022," it said. "We are excited to innovate and launch the La Maison Citroen in Chennai and this showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the new C3," Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa said.

The Citroen C3 would be unveiled on July 20 and would be available for retail across La Maison Citroen showrooms and also through the official website, it said.

The showroom would have numerous screens, debuting the 'AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent' and a unique high definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360-degree view, he said.

"Pre-bookings for customers who want to be among the first to own this new Citroen offering has begun since July 1," he said.

