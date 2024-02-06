Comparing Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Key Differences and Features Unveiled

Tata Motors has recently showcased the close-to-production version of the Curvv at the India Mobility Global Expo 2024. This version is an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) model, designed to compete with SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, offering a more stylish alternative to the compact SUV segment previously dominated by the Nexon in Tata's lineup.

Key Differences Between Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon

1. Size

The Curvv outclasses the Nexon in terms of size, boasting greater length, width, height, and wheelbase. While the Nexon fits into the sub-4 meter SUV category, the Curvv extends beyond 4.3 meters, positioning it as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

2. Design

The Curvv features a distinctive coupe-like roofline and a taller rear profile, offering more boot space compared to the Nexon's upright tailgate. With 422 liters of boot space, it surpasses the Nexon by 40 liters and incorporates flush-fitting door handles for a sleeker appearance.

3. Larger Wheels

While the Nexon's higher-spec variants come with 16-inch alloy wheels, the Curvv steps it up with 18-inch alloys, indicating a potential for larger wheels in its production-ready model.

4. Panoramic Sunroof

Unlike the Nexon's single-pane sunroof, the Curvv opts for a panoramic sunroof, enhancing the cabin's spaciousness and airiness.

5. Steering Wheel

The Curvv sets itself apart with a 4-spoke steering wheel reminiscent of the Tata Harrier, featuring illuminated controls for audio and calling, a departure from the Nexon's 2-spoke design.

6. Larger Touchscreen

The Curvv will feature a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, larger than the Nexon's 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, and will support wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

7. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The Curvv is expected to maintain safety features comparable to the Nexon but may also introduce ADAS capabilities, including adaptive cruise control, rear-cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

These enhancements and differences highlight Tata's ambition to offer a more premium, spacious, and technologically advanced SUV option with the upcoming Curvv, catering to a broader audience looking for stylish, feature-rich vehicles in the competitive SUV market.