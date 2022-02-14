Confirmed! Upcoming 7-seater Jeep SUV to be called 'Meridian', India launch in mid-2022

Jeep India has announced the name of their anticipated offering for the Indian market, a 7-seater SUV - the Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian is based on the Compass 5-seater premium SUV and will be launched soon in the domestic market. Jeep Meridian launches in India mid-2022, with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch.

For Jeep, the name of the vehicle was the first step and a list of 70 different names were studied including a few global Jeep names. However, for an SUV that is completely ‘Made in India’ - a name with strong relevance and resonance to the market was required. The name Meridian is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.

The Jeep Meridian recently traversed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) taking the route through the Meridian 77-degree East wearing special camouflage. The Jeep Meridian sported an innovative first of its kind camouflage, showcasing the iconic aspects of each state’s culture, legacy, and diversity which lie on the Meridian 770 passing through India.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater mass SUV from the brand in India and will combine the Jeep DNA with everyday practicality and off-roading prowess, as per the American iconic SUV maker.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, "Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV - the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity.

The camouflaged Jeep Meridian traversed across Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and covered a distance of more than 5,000 kms through India testing its performance, on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.

