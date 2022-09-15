Confused about road signs? Here's a look at LESSER known traffic symbols in India

Traffic symbols are of utmost importance when it comes to road safety as they are the silent speakers on the road. Road signs often help to prevent road accidents as they make drivers aware of what is coming ahead and work as life saviours. From pedestrians to drivers, everyone should at least have a sound knowledge about traffic sign boards before heading out. It is essential to be familiar with traffic signs and symbols before acquiring a driving license in India. A few weeks ago, a Bengaluru man raised concerns about a lesser-known traffic signal which caught the eye of netizens and Bengaluru traffic police.

“What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before Hopefarm signal! #curious,” read the tweet. The Bengaluru Traffic police have replied to the tweet explaining its meaning. “Dear Sir, That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed. Regards,” read the tweet of Bengaluru traffic police.

There are times when riders, drivers and pedestrians get confused about what the traffic signal actually means. Hence, here's a look at lesser-known traffic symbols in India along with their meanings.

Lesser-known traffic symbols in India and their meanings:

Loose Gravel

A loose gravel sign warns drivers that the road they are driving on is covered with loose gravel. When drivers/riders see a Loose Gravel sign, they should slow down, keep control of your vehicle and allow extra space ahead. Do not brake suddenly or make sharp turns as this may cause you to skid.

Cautionary signboard for blind people

This is a cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Hence, drivers/riders are requested to exercise caution while driving. You will find this sign board mostly where there are blind schools nearby.

Dangerous dip ahead

This traffic sign board indicates that there is a round-about ahead and the driver to take relevant lane well before maneuvering the round-about. This sign cautions that there is a dip on road ahead. Hence, as drivers/riders see this sign, they should reduce the speed to cross the plunge on road.