Cristiano Ronaldo gets Rs 7 crore Rolls Royce luxury car as a gift from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo’s santa came with a heavy bag this year. The player has received a new set of wheels from his partner - Georgina Rodriguez. The car in question here is a Rolls Royce Dawn, gifted to him by his partner. The ultra-luxury convertible is known for being the opulence it carries with itself. Let’s not forget the exorbitantly-high price tag. The Roller in the Indian market costs over Rs 7 crore, without options and taxes. The Dawn was introduced in India in 2016 for the first time. It is the only convertible in the company’s line-up across the world.

Ronaldo shared the image of his new white-painted Rolls Royce Dawn in Instagram story. Moreover, Georgina Rodriguez has also shared a full clip of the player's reaction on his new convertible. Well, this isn’t the first roller of the footballer. Ronaldo is a big car aficionado, and he owns several interesting cars in his garage. He has a white Rolls Royce Cullinan, which shares the garage with a Ferrari f12 TDF. The latter only has a kerb weight of a shade of 1.5 tonnes. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds flat.

Moreover, the garage includes a matt black Lamborghini Aventador, which Ronaldo bought on his 27th birthday. The list further comprises, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Mercedes-Benz S65, McLaren Senna, Bentley Continental, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ferrari Monza SP1, Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead, Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG, Audi RS7, Bugatti Chiron, Mercedes-Benz Brabus G65, Ferrari F430, Bugatti Centodieci, and a Maserati GranCabrio.

Talking of the Rolls Royce Dawn, it is powered by a 6.6L twin-turbo V12 power plant. The peak power output for this motor is rated at 564 horsepower. Thus, it can pull this luxo-barge to 100 kmph from standstill in 4.3 seconds. The convertible is loaded to the gills, and it won’t be fair to list its features here. After all, it is one of the most luxurious topless car on sale in the world.