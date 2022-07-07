Cristiano Ronaldo's summer vacation is going downhill with every passing day, recently Manchester United star's £600,000 Rolls Royce was found clamped on the streets of Lisbon, as reported by Daily Star. This is not the first unfortunate incident with the footballer's car. Earlier, his Bugatti Veyron got involved in an unfortunate incident damaging the multi-million dollar sports car. It is to be noted that the football star owns many luxury sports cars. To name a few he owns the super rare Bugatti Veyron, Chiron and others.

Based on the reports currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is on vacation for family reasons. However, the vacation doesn't seem to be going well for his luxury car collection. It is to be noted that the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV involved in the incident was bought by the star footballer in 2019 after his shift to Juventus in 2018.

In the earlier incident, Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron got in an accident in Mallorca, Spain. The hypercar sustained a lot of damage but luckily no one else was harmed in the accident. Based on the reports, the car was being driven by one of Ronaldo's employees when it crashed at the entrance of a house. The Bugatti Veyron was shipped to Mallorca for the Portuguese international's holidays.

It is to be noted that the Rolls Royce Cullinan that Cristiano Ronaldo owns is the first SUV model of the luxury car maker. The luxury SUV is powered by a powerful 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. Moreover, the Cullinan's chassis has been redesigned for the "Magic Carpet Ride," and it now has stronger drive and propeller shafts, self-leveling air suspension, and larger air struts.

With an AWD system, power is transferred to all four wheels via the double-wishbone front axles and five-link rear axles. The latter has 540 mm of ground clearance and a special "Everywhere" button for maximising torque in any circumstance. The Rolls Royce Cullinan's highlights include suicide back doors, a two-section "clasp" tailgate with a pair of picnic chairs, foldable rear seats with a 1,930-liter load capacity, automatically lowering suspension by up to 40 mm, and other innovations.