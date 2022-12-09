Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rains, localised flooding to cause traffic disruption in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of traffic disruption in view of the cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm is expected to affect multiple states in India like Puducherry, regions of Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu at midnight of December 9. In its warning, IMD also states that the storm is expected to be destructive and can cause severe damage to roads, disrupting the movement of traffic in the affected areas.

Based on these predictions, IMD has also suggested authorities should be prepared to regulate traffic regulations considering heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind. Moreover, poor visibility caused by heavy rain will also be a hindrance to traffic movement in the aforementioned states. IMD also warns of flooding of escape routes in those regions.

Forecasting weather of December 9 in the regions affected by Cyclone Mandous IMD states, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema."

Similar predictions have been made for December 10 as well. IMD states, "It is likely to reduce to Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh."

For Tamil Nadu, IMD predicts, " Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing along & off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh-north Sri Lanka coasts. It would increase and becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during next 06 hours and 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from today, the 09th December evening, till the early hours of 10th December. It is likely to reduce gradually after that, becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by the morning of 10th December and then to 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph by 10th December evening."