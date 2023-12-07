Cyclone Michaung: Tata, TVS, Audi, Hyundai Extend Support For Flood Affected Vehicles

The capital city of Tamil Nadu is affected by the Cycle Michaung, which has left the city flooded. The torrential rains have also affected a slew of cars and families. The downpour and wind currents during the cyclone were strong. It even left the airport flooded, disrupting the flight operations in the city. The south-west coast of the country is the target area for the cyclone. Well, automakers have come forward to help their consumers. Audi, Hyundai, TVS and more have announced aids and support for flood-affected vehicles.

Audi

The German luxury car manufacturer has announced complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) for customer cars impacted by the floods caused by the ongoing cyclone Michaung in Chennai. Complimentary RSA service will be available 24x7 across Chennai city.

Roadside Assistance covers:

24 x 7 x 365 coverage

100% coverage in India

On-site repairs, delivery of fuel and spare keys

Travel or accommodation facilities

Custody, transportation, storage and safekeeping of vehicle

Provision of specially designed towing platforms

Hyundai

The carmaker has announced to offer Rs 3 Crore support relief efforts to combat tha after-effects of the cyclone Michaung. Hyundai Motor India has put-in-place an emergency road assistance team to support cyclone-affected customer vehicles

HMIF will provide relief kits such as dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and HMIF will help clean villages in its efforts to address the after effects.

HMIL has assigned a Special Task Force to assist Hyundai Customers.

Free of Cost Road Side Assistance for Flood affected customer vehicles

50% support on depreciation amount on insurance claims of flood affected customer vehicles

TVS

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today announced additional service support for its customers in the flood hit districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Assistance includes prioritized repairs, free labour for non-insurance flood related repairs for both ICE and electric vehicles, and towing facility to the nearest TVS Motor Authorized Service Centre between December 8, 2023 and December 18, 2023.

Tata Motors

In response to the aftermath of Cyclone 'Michaung,' Tata Motors stands in solidarity with its customers affected by the flooding in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. To assist customers in this difficult time, the company has implemented a comprehensive service plan. This service is available across the Tata Motors passenger vehicles and electric vehicles range.

Service programmer rolled out:

Extension of Warranty and Service Periods

Dedicated Emergency Road Assistance Team

24 X 7 Helpdesk

Free Towing Assistance