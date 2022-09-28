Cyrus Mistry death: Audit finds 30 safety hazards, raises concern over inadequate road maintenance and signs

Former Tata Sons’ CEO Cyrus Mistry’s death has raised concerns over road safety across India. The government has mandated many laws post-Mistry’s death to avoid further mishaps. A recent road safety audit revealed that the 70-km stretch between Mandor in Maharashtra and Achhad in Gujarat of NH-48 has poorly maintained roads, inadequate signages to guide drivers, over two dozen median openings, and missing road markings which has led to numerous accidents. The audit was carried out by a team of the International Road Federation (IRF). The fatal car accident, which led to the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry and another co-occupant, occurred on this stretch on September 4.

The audit by the team, set up by the India chapter of the IRF, has recommended immediate low-cost counter measures to prevent crashes. These include the installation of speed limit signs specifying reduction in speed limit before diversions and bridges, warnings of the reduced carriageway, against overtaking, quick maintenance, closure of the median opening, and proper markings to guide the drivers.

"The audit was carried out barely a week after the fatal crash at Palghar that shook the country. IRF said the audit was conducted after consent from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The report has been submitted to MoRTH and ANHAI for action," said K.K. Kapila, President, Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF).

Also read: Rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra river in Guwahati approved: Nitin Gadkari

"The 70-km long section of NH-48 is a six-lane highway with a divided carriageway, except for the Surya River bridge on the left-hand side (LHS) where Mistry`s car met with the accident.

"At this location, there is a two-lane carriageway on the bridge (on LHS carriageway), and there is a separate carriageway through an existing narrow bridge, which is accessed on the old alignment, which is provided through an "unassuming divergence" from the running three-lane LHS carriageway a short distance of 75-100 meters before the bridge on the LHS carriageway of the new alignment," said Satish Parakh, President, IRF-India chapter.

"The audit found that there are many major and minor structures located on this stretch, including flyovers, vehicular underpasses, pedestrian underpasses, and culverts. It found that at the site where the latest fatal crash happened there is an "unassuming diversion" for the third lane, which has been created in an "unscientific and non-standard manner without proper signs and markings," Parakh added.

"The audit experts have recommended installation of warning signs of `narrow bridge ahead` sign at 500 meters and 250 meters before the bridge, `reduced carriageway-left lane reduced` sign at 400 meters and 200 meters, and `right-hand curve warning` sign at 600 meters and again at 400 meters before the bridge.

The report has recommended that `reduce speed limit` signs must be put 1 km from the bridge. It has recommended providing new jersey-type concrete barriers in the media to avoid crashes," said Biju Muthu, CEO, IRF -India chapter. It said as per the standard design there should be no median openings on any six-lane highway. It has recommended to close all the medians quickly.

(With inputs from IANS)