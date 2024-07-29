Data Disaster: Vehicles Weighing Under 3 KG, Cars With 50 Seats In Rajasthan? CAG Raises Red Flag

CAG Exposes Flaws In Rajasthan's Vehicle Records: A four-wheeler weighing less than 3 kg, vehicles recorded as registered before the purchase date, and cars with a seating capacity of 50 -- these are some of the errors detected by the CAG in records of vehicles in Rajasthan. The Vahan and Sarathi applications of Rajasthan's transport department have displayed 15,570 vehicles weighing zero to three kg, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report which was recently tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The CAG found that 119 vehicles were recorded to have been registered before their purchase dates and 14 vehicles were documented to weigh more than 1 lakh kg in the Vahan application. It also found that the transport department registered 712 vehicles with duplicate chassis or engine numbers.

In the Sarathi app, 166 learner's licences were issued to persons under 18 years of age, which is against the rules, the report found. The CAG has audited 10.14 lakh cases of Vahan and Sarathi usage from April 2016 to March 2021 in Rajasthan, covering all vehicles except two and three-wheelers. The report was tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.

"Ensuring the reliability of the data within Vahan, it is crucial to rectify the cases identified by the audit and address any other similar irregularities. This will help maintain the integrity and accuracy of the data," the CAG audit report said.

The audit found errors in the recorded seating capacity of 1,219 vehicles. Among these, 120 goods vehicles were recorded to have a seating capacity ranging from 10-100 passengers. Seven cars were shown with a seating capacity of 10-50 passengers.

As many as 1,018 passenger vehicles, such as buses designed to carry more than 10 passengers, were incorrectly shown to have a seating capacity of only one to three passengers.

"The government replied in December 2023 that instructions have been issued to correct the errors. To assess the action taken by the department, the audit test-checked these cases and found that these irregularities were yet to be rectified (January 2024)," the CAG report mentioned.

The CAG recommended that the department needs to take appropriate actions to rectify the situation, including identifying and fixing any systemic weaknesses. The CAG said that the Vahan and Sarathi applications were designed to implement the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Motor Vehicle Rules. However, a review of the state revealed multiple instances where the rules were not correctly applied.

"Incorrect mapping of rules resulted in a shortfall in collection of registration and hypothecation fees, resulting in a loss of revenue for the state," the CAG said.

The Transport Mission Mode Project, through its flagship applications Vahan (for vehicle registration) and Sarathi (for driving license) are for automation of Regional Transport Offices across the country. Almost 18 crore vehicle records and eight crore license records are available in its repository.