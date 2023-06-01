topStoriesenglish2616305
NewsAuto
DELHI

Delhi Driving Licence Applicants Using Auto Rickshaws Instead Of Cars To Pass Test

Delhi Transport Department has pointed out that some driving test applicants bring autorickshaws to have the driving test on automated test tracks instead of cars for getting an LMV driving license.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Delhi Driving Licence Applicants Using Auto Rickshaws Instead Of Cars To Pass Test

The Delhi Transport Department has flagged that many light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licence applicants were turning up for tests at automated tracks with autorickshaws instead of cars, posing a road traffic threat in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

An internal communication of the Transport Department has pointed out that some driving test applicants bring autorickshaws to have the driving test on automated test tracks instead of cars for getting an LMV driving licence, said a Transport Department official.

Also read: Modified Toyota Innova Hycross With Blacked-Out Treatment Looks Minacious - Check Pics

In case any applicant uses an autorickshaw for a driving test, the driving test officer may take a decision on merits, said the transport department communication.

The automated driving test tracks have been designed to test motor cars/vans' driving and maneuverability of LMVs that is altogether different from autorickshaws, it said. The motor cars have a five-meter turning radius, whereas autos have less than three meters. The communication noted that the clutch, brake, and acceleration of autos are similar to two-wheelers and not that of cars.

Besides, the wheel base of a car is also about 1.5 to 2 times longer than autos, it said."Under such a situation, the autorickshaw driving test should not be considered equivalent to that for cars or four-wheelers. Driving tests with autorickshaws instead of four-wheelers leads to compromise on road safety," said the Transport Department memo.

A license holder of LMV who got it through test using an autorickshaw will endanger public safety while driving a mini-bus or mini-truck up to 7.5 tonnes of load, the officials said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!