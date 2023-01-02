Delhi Police issues over 300 drunk driving challan on New Year's Eve, 12 times increase than 2022

Delhi Police issued more than 300 challans for drunk driving in the capital on New Year's Eve, a more than 12-fold rise from the previous year, reports PTI. A total of 1,329 challans were issued for committing different traffic infractions, according to the police's official data. A total of 318 persons received fines for drunk driving, 175 for reckless driving, 55 for driving on the wrong side of the road, 47 for triple riding, 70 for minor driving, and 664 for driving without a helmet, according to the report. Additionally, 53 cars were immediately confiscated.

Traffic police deployed 114 teams, armed with breath analyzers, to check drunk driving on Saturday, they said. Special pickets were also set up to check stunts on motorcycles, speeding, and reckless driving in coordination with local police and PCR at major points in Connaught Place, Mehrauli, Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South-Extension, Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar and so on, police said.

To keep a check on traffic violations, teams were deployed at various points during the last three days of 2022, police said. Since December 29, a special drive was carried out in Delhi, and a total of 3,830 people were issued challans for committing various traffic violations.

Of the total, 661 were fined for drunk driving, 514 for dangerous driving, 186 for driving on the wrong side, 134 for triple riding, 192 for minor driving, and 2,004 for driving without a helmet. At the same time, 143 vehicles were impounded on the spot, the official data stated.

Meanwhile, they said only four calls were received at the '112' helpline number. In 2021, 25 people were fined for drunk driving, 19 in 2020, and 299 in 2019, the official data said. While road accidents claimed two lives on New Year's Eve in 2019, three deaths were reported in 2020 and one in 2021.

No deaths due to road accidents were reported on December 31, 2022. It added that this was made possible due to the elaborate traffic arrangements laid out in the city to check the incidence of rash and negligent driving during New Year's Eve.

