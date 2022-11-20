Delhi police issues TRAFFIC advisory for 'Feast of the Christ King' on November 20

Be it any festival around the globe, the traffic police personnel always makes sure to make proper traffic arrangements to provide ease in commuting. Either its Gurpurab or Feast of the Christ King, Delhi traffic police issues traffic advisory without fail to make sure no inconvenience is caused to devotees as well as commuters travelling. Hence, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for the same, making all the required arrangements. Having said that, in order to prevent traffic jams during the religious procession on the Feast of the Christ King, which is to be held today on November 20, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid several routes.

The religious procession will start at 10:30am from St Columba's School, Bhai Veera Singh Marg and will conclude at 12:00pm. The devotees will be joining the religious procession in mass numbers today. The Delhi traffic police hence took to twitter to spread the word amongst masses.

"Traffic Advisory In view of the procession on Feast of the Christ the King, on 20.11.2022, Sunday, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly," read the tweet of Delhi traffic police.

Just like Delhi traffic police issued traffic advisory for the Feast of the Christ King, it also made proper arrangements for Gurpurab 2022. The Delhi traffic police did put traffic restrictions on several routes including Main Chandni Chow road, HC Sen Marg, Church Mission Road, SPM Marg, Hare Ram marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Qutab Road, Azad market road, Rani Jhansi road, Roshanara Road, GT Karnal road and surrounding roads/stretches.