Delhi to Jaipur in 2 Hours: PM Modi to Inaugurate Sohna-Dausa Stretch of Mumbai Expressway on Feb 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4, 2023. The Expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours. Currently, Jaipur-Delhi travel via Gurgaon takes around 4-5 hours, covering 250 km in distance. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari recently said that the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will take place by the end of January, and the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur would come down to around two hours.

Gadkari further said that before the end of 2024, road infrastructure in India will be equal to 2024. "Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge (By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours," the road transport and highways minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on 4th February. The Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours. pic.twitter.com/bthJvF8Cc6 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

He did not provide any further details. The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 km. The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. At nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'. The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the country's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

