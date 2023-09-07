trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658938
NewsAuto
DELHI

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Closed Today For Janmashtami Celebration At ISKCON, Temples

Delhi Traffic Police has closed routes in the national capital considering Janamashtami 2023 celebrations in temples and Shobha Yatras/processions in multiple parts.

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:39 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Closed Today For Janmashtami Celebration At ISKCON, Temples Image for representation

In view of Janamasthmi celebrations in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police has restricted vehicle entry on Mandir Marg in central Delhi from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout up to Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-point, and vice-versa. According to a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, a large number of devotees will be visiting various temples on Thursday till the early hours.

"Prominent functions of Janamashtami will be held at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, ISKCON Temples, Janmashtami Park, Gufawala Mandir, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth and Santoshi Mata Mandir, Hari Nagar across the city," it said.


Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inducts 400 Tata Electric Buses To DTC Fleet

The advisory also said that no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir lane from roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg.

"Buses will be diverted from various routes including Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg ‘T’-Point towards Mandir Marg, roundabout GPO, Kali Bari Marg, Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg towards Mandir Marg and among others," it said.

The advisory further stated that on this occasion, many Mandir Samities will also take out Janamashtami Shobha Yatras/processions consisting of rath, jhankis, bands, tempos etc. in various parts of Delhi.

"Traffic will be diverted as per requirement. No parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions. General public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and the routes of the processions," it said.

"There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads. General public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delays can be taken into account."

"They are also advised to use Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen deployed on duty to avoid inconvenience," it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train