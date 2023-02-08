Delhi Traffic Police: 1.79 Crore Challans Pending, Lok Adalat to be Organised for Settlement On Feb 11- Check Steps, Time, Other Details Here

Delhi: More than 1.79 crore challans issued by the traffic police and cameras have been pending in Delhi-NCR. Now, according to the Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 144 Lok Adalats will be set up for the disposal of challans/notices across Delhi. 1000 pending challans will be sent to each Adalat. A target has been set to settle 1,44,000 traffic challans in a day in these Lok Adalats. Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi State Legal Services Authority are going to jointly organize these Lok Adalats. Both departments have uploaded the complete details of these courts on their respective websites.

Lok Adalat: Procedure to Download Challan Slip

The drivers who wish to come for the hearing Lok Adalat can download their notice or challan slip from the website of Delhi Traffic Police. For this, the drivers have to log on to the Delhi Police website http://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat. According to officials, the above link on this website will open at 10 am on today, and it will be operational till the morning of February 11. After downloading the slip, keep in mind that the court premises and court number written on the slip should reach at the time given. Also do not forget to keep the print-out of this slip with you.

National Lok Adalat 2023: Online Booking

1. Make a booking against your challan at the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website.

2. Use the link to download a printout of the notice.

3. The Court premise will be specified on the downloaded notification sheet.

4. Attend the stated Court on the specified date and time.

5. Present the challan to the Magistrate and similarly request a reduction or remission of the penalty.

In these Lok Adalats, only compoundable (payable) challans would be accepted. Only pending and old challans till 31st October 2022 will be taken in these Lok Adalats. Non-compoundable challans or challans which have already been sent to the court will not be entertained in this Lok Adalat. Apart from this, pending and disputed challans on the Virtual Traffic Court Portal have also been kept out of this Lok Adalat. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the hearing in all these Lok Adalats will begin at 10 am on February 11 and will continue till 3.30 pm. Each Lok Adalat will hear 1000 challans or notices during this time.