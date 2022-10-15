Delhi Traffic Update: Police blocks THESE roads ahead of BJP's Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan on October 1

In preparation of the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on October 15, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Saturday. According to an official announcement, the meeting will take place on Sunday beginning at 10 am at Ramlila Maidan and will be attended by the BJP president JP Nadda, a significant number of participants, and other top party leaders. According to the advisory, no traffic will be permitted on the following roads after 8 a.m.: Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, and Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk. JLN Marg runs from Rajghat to Delhi Gate and the roundabout at Kamla Market leads to Guru Nanak Chowk.

An exception has been made for ambulances, patients going to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant hospital, and passengers going to New Delhi Railway Station. Buses coming from north and westbound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi Road, Arambagh Road will terminate at Arambagh road and will go back via Chitragupta Road, Paharganj Chowk and DBG Road, the advisory said.

Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards the roundabout Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg. Vehicles coming from Raj Ghat and Delhi Gate side towards JLN Marg will be diverted to BSZ Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it said.

Vehicles coming from Tolstoy Marg towards Mirdard and Guru Nanak Chowk will be diverted to Barakhambha Road, it said. No one except VIPs labelled car parking will be allowed on Chaman Lal Marg. No buses, including chartered buses, will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat, it said.

People are advised to avoid mentioned roads and stretches and park their vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, it added.

