Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot flags off 100 low-floor CNG buses

In order to control the national capital’s pollution levels, the Delhi transport Minister, Kailash Gehlot flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot on March 7.

Flagged off 100 new CNG buses along with all-new Electric bus from DTC Indraprastha depot today. Under visionary leadership of @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi goverment is committed to provide affordable, convenient and clean public transport to all its citizens. pic.twitter.com/q64FMzyvnw — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 7, 2022

Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city.

These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly. With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot. Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.

Further, recently, an initiative of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has gained in-principle approval from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board for the deployment of 1,500 electric buses to be used in the national capital, officials said. In the first phase of its 'Grand Challenge' scheme, CESL plans to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-deckers in five metropolises -- Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

