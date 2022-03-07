हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot flags off 100 low-floor CNG buses

These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot flags off 100 low-floor CNG buses
Image for representation

In order to control the national capital’s pollution levels, the Delhi transport Minister, Kailash Gehlot flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot on March 7.

Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city. 

These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly. With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.

Also read: Delhi government issues draft policy to make PUC certificate mandatory at fuel pumps

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot. Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April. 

Further, recently, an initiative of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has gained in-principle approval from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board for the deployment of 1,500 electric buses to be used in the national capital, officials said. In the first phase of its 'Grand Challenge' scheme, CESL plans to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-deckers in five metropolises -- Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
busesCNG busese-busesKailash Gehlot
Next
Story

New MG ZS EV with 461 km battery range launched in India, prices start at Rs 22 lakh

Must Watch

PT8M41S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 38 children killed, 71 injured in Russian attacks