Digital Artist Redesigns 2023 Hyundai Verna, Netizens Appreciate New Look

Hyundai Verna has recently made its entry into the Indian market in the 4th-gen rendition. The sedan now gets a very appealing silhouette, along with a substantial road presence. The Verna also has the longest wheelbase in its class. The boot space is class-leading too, and the C-segment gets the longest feature list in comparison to its rivals. The new powertrain choices are potent as well. With a lot falling on Verna’s side, the front-end design is polarising. Some find it radical, while a few find it a little weird. To understand what the new-gen Hyundai Verna with a conservative approach would look like, digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania has come up with a new rendering.

In the rendering, the designer hasn’t changed much in terms of aesthetics. The silhouette is untouched. Similarly, the saloon continues with the identical lines on the hood and side fenders as the original car. However, the design of the headlamps is tweaked. It now gets a pair of upswept headlamps. They get sharper LED DRLs, too. Also, the nose is more pronounced here with a large upright grille. As a result, it certainly looks meaner. The digital artist has also swapped the alloy wheels with a new set. The new-gen Hyundai Verna in the rendering looks more sophisticated.

Talking of dimensions, the Hyundai Verna in its new-gen avatar will be 4,535 mm long and will be the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, and with a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the lowest. The wheelbase at 2,670 mm is the best in the class, like the 528-litre trunk volume.

The Hyundai Verna gets a modern Mercedes-Benz-inspired dual-display on the dashboard, with a single glass pane housing two 10.25-inch displays. There's a two-spoke steering wheel, neatly-integrated AC vents and a high-set centre console. Feature-wise, it gets BlueLink connected car system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS technology.