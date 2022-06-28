Digitally-tweaked Hyundai Venue facelift is apocalypse-ready - Check image

With the launch of facelifted Hyundai Venue in the Indian market, a slew of pictures and videos of the compact SUV have surfaced on the internet. Most of them just brief us about the car, whereas select images and videos are drool-worthy. We, too came across a picture of the Hyundai Venue, which showcases the compact SUV as an apocalypse-ready vehicle. This notorious imagination comes from the mind of Genx_Designs. The digital tuner has modified the Venue facelift to make it look like nothing else on the road. A hardcore off-roader is what it looks like, in simple words.

Talking of differences, in comparison to the stock model, it now features a beefy scuff plate with red tow hooks. Furthermore, a nudge guard is placed to tackle the bushes in the wild. The indicators act as DRLs, and they do give it an aggressive fascia. A neat-looking carrier is placed on the roof, which also sports marker lamps. A cycle is mounted on the roof, making this modified Venue facelift an expedition-ready example.

Sideways, one can spot the new off-road rims shod in MT-grade rubber and a jerry can mount on the c-pillar. The wheel arches follow a squared-off theme and are more pronounced in contrast to the stock ones. Also, rock sliders can be seen on this modified version. The green paint scheme isn’t stock either.

From the factory, the Venue facelift is available in a total of 7 colour options, namely Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Polar White, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Gre, and Fiery Red with Black roof.

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Hyundai Venue facelift is available with three engine choices and 4 transmission options. In the facelifted avatar, it also gets the second-gen DCT, which brings along the convenience of three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport.