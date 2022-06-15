Car buying holds an aspiration value in the Indian market. Hence, car buyers are always out on a hunt for discounts. This June, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on its Nexa range, which includes the Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6, and S-Cross. The carmaker might soon have a new addition to this line-up in the form of a rebadged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, the brand is currently offering lucrative deals on three of its models, namely Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross. The Baleno and XL6, on the other hand, are not being offered with any benefits whatsoever.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In total, benefits of up to Rs 37,000 are being offered on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The deal includes a cash discount of Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000. The upfront cash benefit is only applicable on the purchase of manual variants of the Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The C-segment saloon of the country’s largest carmaker is also available with total discounts of up to Rs 30,000 this month. The deal comprises an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. No cash benefit is applicable on purchasing the Ciaz this month.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Up to Rs 42,000 can be saved on getting home a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross this month. However, one should take into account that the automaker might soon pull the plug on Scross’ production. Talking of the benefits, the S-Cross is on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a cash benefit of Rs 12,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Live TV