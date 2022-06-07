For the month of June this year, Tata Motor is planning to retain the position of the second-largest carmaker in the country since the brand is offering attractive discounts on its model range. The company has a long model line-up in the Indian market, and it is extending great deals on roughly all of its models. These discounts will further boost the sales of the homegrown brand, but more importantly, they will save you some money if you plan to buy a Tata Motors’ car this month. So, read on to know about the benefits.

Tata Tiago

The most-accessible product of the carmaker - Tiago, is on sale with an upfront cash discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is only applicable on higher variants - on XZ trim and above. Furthermore, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable on the purchase this month, in conjunction with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. No discount is being offered on the i-CNG trims.

Tata Tigor

The compact sedan of the company - Tata Tigor, can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 on XZ trims and above, while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is available on all the trims. Moreover, a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 is offered on the purchase.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the company’s best-selling model. It is also available with a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 for petrol trims and Rs 5,000 for diesel trims. Sadly, no cash benefit or exchange bonus is a part of the deal.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is the brand’s mid-size SUV, and it is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Tata Motors is not offering any upfront cash discount on the Harrier.

Tata Safari

The flagship model of the company is currently on sale in a multitude of variants and editions in the market. Also, to make the deal even more lucrative, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 is applicable on buying the Tata Safari this month. However, the company is not offering any cash benefit or corporate discount on its range-topper.

The company isn’t offering any discount whatsoever on the Altroz and Punch.