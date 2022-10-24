Diwali 2022: MASSIVE crowd witnessed at Anand Vihar bus stand and metro stations due to festivities

An unexpected rush occurred at the footbridge of Anand Vihar Metro Station on October 23 where people were seen neglecting every safety measure as the tightly-packed crowd stood for hours in long queues with heavy loads of luggage over their heads. A massive crowd assembled at Anand Vihar Bus Stop and Metro Station to leave for their hometowns for the auspicious festive season of Diwali and Chhat Puja. People had to stand in queues for hours to enter the bus stand from the Metro Station, and almost all had heavy luggage on their heads. No one was wearing masks to maintain the highest degree of safety protocols amid the health crisis. People complained about the hike in fares and stated that the trains for short distances are unavailable.

"I have to go to Bulandshahr. I was in the queue for half an hour. It usually happens during festivals. I put my phone and money inside the bag in my pocket because in such a rush the possibility of getting robbed increases, let's see if I would get a bus," said one of the passengers, Satyapal who was waiting for the bus to his hometown.

"The bus fare doubled during this festive season but I could not even go by train. The festival trains run only for long distances," said Vijendra Singh Thakur, another commuter at the Anand Vihar bus stand. The people leaving for their hometowns avoided wearing masks and did not even bother to follow any safety protocol amid the health crisis in the city.

Last week, a high-level meeting of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the senior health officials regarding the emergence of Omicron`s new sub-variants concluded with the decision to continue masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour across the country. Besides, the coronavirus, the country, especially the national capital New Delhi has another challenge of rising pollution levels even before the festive season began.

A day before Diwali, the Delhiites woke up under a blanket of the smoggy sky as the air quality remained in the "poor" category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI index in the overall Delhi region was in the `poor` category at 266, `very poor` category in the Delhi University area at 329, `poor` quality in Mathura Road and Lodhi Road at 293 and 218 respectively on Sunday morning. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 110 in the `poor` and 237 in the `moderate` category respectively.

Such high levels of pollution and smog levels become a cause of severe health diseases and ailments as they affect the breath. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government also announced the `Red Light On Gaadi Off` campaign. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan in the winter. As Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to breathe toxic air, the Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr. Ashok Seth said that the pollution not only damages the lungs but it also affects our hearts.

(With inputs from ANI)